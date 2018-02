Feb 5 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN SAYS CFO MATTHEW WALSH‘S OFFER LETTER PROVIDES FOR ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $800,000 - SEC FILING

* ALLERGAN - CFO WALSH'S OFFER LETTER WITH COMPANY PROVIDES FOR A SIGN-ON BONUS OF $1.4 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2E4vjml) Further company coverage: