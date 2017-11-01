FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Allete Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.88
Sections
Featured
Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 10:37 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Allete Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Allete Inc

* Allete Inc reports third quarter results; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.40 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 revenue $362.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allete Inc - ‍remain on track to meet full-year earnings targets​

* Allete-Sees 2017 EPS of $3.15 to $3.40 , excluding impact of MPUC’s modification of Nov 2016 order on allocation of north Dakota investment tax credits​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.