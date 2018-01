BRIEF-Allgeier: Acquisition In The Technology Segment

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE:

* SAID ON MONDAY: ALLGEIER SE: ACQUISITION IN THE TECHNOLOGY SEGMENT

* ALLGEIER‘S NAGARRO DIVISION HAS ENTERED VIA ITS SUBSIDIARY, NAGARRO AUSTRIA BETEILIGUNGS GMBH, INTO A PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE SHARES IN ANECON SOFTWARE DESIGN UND BERATUNG GMBH, VIENNA

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO A ONE-DIGIT MILLION EURO AMOUNT AND IS DIVIDED INTO PARTS DUE ON CLOSING AND LATER EARNED EARN-OUT PAYMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)