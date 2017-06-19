FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement
#Bonds News
June 19, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp

* Alliance Data Systems says co, guarantors entered into amended, restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, other lenders - SEC filing

* Credit agreement and first amendment provide for $3.05 billion term loan and $1.57 billion revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Credit agreement includes an uncommitted accordion feature of up to $750 million

* Loans under 2017 credit agreement are scheduled to mature on June 14, 2022 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sj8dVi) Further company coverage:

