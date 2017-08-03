FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare qtrly GAAP loss per share $‍0.03​
August 3, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare qtrly GAAP loss per share $‍0.03​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alliance Healthcare Services Inc

* Alliance Healthcare Services reports results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 revenue $137.3 million versus $125.3 million

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $‍0.03​

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc sees ‍FY 2017 revenue $529 - $540​ million

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $54 - $70​ million

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc says ‍no Q2 2017 earnings conference call ‍due to co's announcement of signing of a definitive merger agreement ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

