July 28 (Reuters) - ALLIANCE PHARMA PLC

* ADVISED BY UK'S REGULATOR, MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY (MHRA), MARKETING AUTHORISATION SUBMISSION FOR DICLECTIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED

* DICLECTIN WAS IN-LICENSED FROM DUCHESNAY INC. OF CANADA FOR UK IN 2015 AND FOR FURTHER NINE EUROPEAN TERRITORIES IN 2016

* SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT PAID TO DUCHESNAY FOR ALL TERRITORIES WAS £1.5 MILLION