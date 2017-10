Sept 23 (Reuters) - AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Inc

* AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Inc reports third quarter earnings

* AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Inc - qtrly net investment income was $0.16 per share of common stock

* AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Inc - qtrly NAV per share $14.97