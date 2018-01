Jan 15 (Reuters) - Alliant Energy Corp:

* ORATION DECLARES QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND; ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

* ‍DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.335 PER SHARE PAYABLE ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018​

* ‍RIGHTS WILL BE REDEEMED AT A PRICE OF $0.0005 PER RIGHT, PAYABLE IN CASH​