Jan 10 (Reuters) - Allianz SE:

* ALLIANZ SUISSE TO ACQUIRE DAS RECHTSSCHUTZ (SCHWEIZ), STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION IN THE SWISS MARKET

* AGREES TO BUY LEGAL PROTECTION INSURANCE SUBSIDIARY DAS SWITZERLAND AND ASSETS OF DAS LUXEMBOURG AND SLOVAKIA FROM ERGO GROUP AG‍​

* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION