BRIEF-Allianz Appoints Chief Business Transformation Officer To Board​

March 8 (Reuters) - Allianz SE Says:

* IVÁN DE LA SOTA APPOINTED TO BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF ALLIANZ SE AS CHIEF BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION OFFICER​

* NEW BOARD OF MANAGEMENT DIVISION TO ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR BUSINESS MODEL TRANSFORMATION AND INNOVATION​

* ‍MOVE DESIGNED TO RESPOND TO GROWING EXPECTATIONS AMONG ALL CUSTOMER GROUPS REGARDING INTUITIVE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS​

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS ALSO DECIDED TO EXTEND CONTRACTS OF SERGIO BALBINOT AND AXEL THEIS, BOTH MEMBERS OF BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF ALLIANZ SE, UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2020.​

* FROM APRIL 1, 2018, HELGA JUNG, MEMBER OF BOARD OF MANAGEMENT OF ALLIANZ SE, WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR GROUP-WIDE HUMAN RESOURCES FUNCTION, WORK AND SOCIAL WELFARE​ Further company coverage: