BRIEF-Allianz CEO Says Prices Are High For M&A, Have Not Found Anything So Far That Would Make A Good Fit For Us

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Allianz SE:

* ALLIANZ CEO SAYS PRICES ARE HIGH FOR M&A, HAVE NOT FOUND ANYTHING SO FAR THAT WOULD MAKE A GOOD FIT FOR US

* ALLIANZ CEO SAYS WANT TO ALLOCATE CAPITAL IN A SENSIBLE WAY, FURTHER SHARE BUYBACKS ARE AN OPTION

* ALLIANZ CFO SAYS EXPECT SOLVENCY RATIO TO INCREASE BY 10 PERCENT IN 2018, EXPECT SOLVENCY RATIO OF MORE THAN 220 PERCENT IF CAPITAL MARKETS REMAIN STABLE

* ALLIANZ BOARD MEMBER SAYS DOES NOT RULE OUT INSURING COAL-FIRED POWER PLANTS, BUT HAVE TO ENTER A DIALOGUE

* ALLIANZ CFO SAYS CAN'T RULE OUT THAT INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN THE U.S.