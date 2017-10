Aug 8 (Reuters) - LEENO Industrial Inc :

* Says Allianz Global Investors Korea Limited cuts 3.8 percent stake in the co by selling 572,521 shares of the co

* Says Allianz Global Investors Korea’s stake down to 7.3 percent from 11 percent in the co

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/r62vck

