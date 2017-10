Oct 10 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE

* ‍CARSTEN QUITTER NAMED ALLIANZ GROUP CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND AIM MANAGING DIRECTOR​

* HE WILL REPLACE ANDREAS GRUBER, WHO IS LEAVING AT HIS OWN REQUEST AFTER 29 YEARS AT THE ALLIANZ GROUP TO RETIRE​