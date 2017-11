Nov 9 (Reuters) - Allianz SE says

* Resolved on further share buy-back as current share buy-back program of up to 3 billion euros decided on february 16, 2017 is drawing to close​

* Volume of further program will amount to up to 2 billion euros, shall start beginning of 2018 and be executed in first six months of 2018​