Dec 1 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :

* SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED OF RESIGNATION OF GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, MR ALEX SMITH, WITH EFFECT FROM 28 FEBRUARY 2018

* AN ANNOUNCEMENT WITH REGARD TO APPOINTMENT OF A NEW GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE MADE EARLY IN NEW YEAR

* SMITH WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH NEW GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER DURING A HANDOVER PERIOD