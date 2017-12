BRIEF-Allied Electronics says denies collusion allegations

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :

* CLARIFICATION ON ALLEGATIONS IN MEDIA OF COLLUSION BY SOME ALTRON UNITS ON DTT SET-TOP BOX TENDER ISSUED BY S.A. GOVERNMENT IN 2014​

* ALTRON UNIT, WHICH IS IN PROCESS OF BEING SOLD, RESPONDED TO DTT TENDER IN 2014, BUT UNSUCCESSFUL IN BID TO SECURE TENDER​

* ‍DUE TO COMPETITION COMMISSION INVESTIGATION, THERE MAY BE DELAYS IN ALTECH UEC DISPOSAL PROCESS​

* ‍ALTRON DENIES ALLEGATIONS​

* SAYS ‍NO MONIES OR FEES WERE PAID TO ANY INDIVIDUAL OR PARTY RELATED TO ENGAGEMENTS​

* ALTRON EXPECTS EXTERNAL LEGAL FIRM, BOWMANS, FINAL REPORT ON INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGATIONS AT END OF JAN 2018​