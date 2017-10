Sept 13 (Reuters) - ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION LTD

* HEPS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE PROFIT OF BETWEEN 36 CENTS - 42 CENTS

* HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE A PROFIT OF AT LEAST 20 CENTS (AS AGAINST PREVIOUS CORRESPONDING PERIOD PROFIT OF 6 CENTS)