BRIEF-Allied Irish Banks announces results of Court Meeting and EGM

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks Plc

* ‍ 2 MEETINGS OF AIB BANK SHAREHOLDERS WERE HELD IN CONNECTION WITH CORPORATE REORGANISATION PURSUANT TO WHICH AIB GROUP PLC WILL BE HOLDING CO OF AIB GROUP

* ‍FIRST MEETING WAS A MEETING, CONVENED BY HIGH COURT OF IRELAND, OF SHAREHOLDERS OF AIB BANK OTHER THAN AIB HOLDCO TO APPROVE SCHEME​

* ‍SECOND MEETING WAS AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF AIB BANK SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE CERTAIN MATTERS RELATED TO SCHEME​

* ‍AT THESE MEETINGS, ALL RESOLUTIONS WERE DULY PASSED.​