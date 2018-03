BRIEF-Allied Irish Banks FY dividend up 30 pct to 326 mln euros

March 1 (Reuters) - Aib Group Plc:

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - FY PRE-EXCEPTIONAL PROFIT BEFORE TAX 1.6 BILLION EUROS

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - FY NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.58 PERCENT VERSUS 2.57 IN Q3, COST INCOME RATIO 48 PERCENT

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - FULLY LOADED CORE TIER 1 RATIO 17.5 PERCENT AT END-2016 VERSUS 17.6 AT END-SEPTEMBER

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - EARNING LOAN BOOK HAS RETURNED TO NET GROWTH AT 57 BILLION EUR, IMPAIRED LOANS FELL TO 6.3 BILLION EUR

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - TOTAL PROVISION WRITEBACK OF 113 MILLION EUR VERSUS 294 MILLION EUR WRITBEACK IN 2016

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - APPROVED 14.4 BILLION EUR IN NEW LENDING, DRAWDOWNS 9.4 BILLION VERSUS 8.4 BILLION IN 2016, MORTGAGE MARKET SHARE 33 PERCENT

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 326 MILLION EUR FOR 2017, UP 30 PERCENT ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - HAD A POSITIVE START TO 2018, REMAIN FOCUSED ON REACHING NORMALISED EUROPEAN LEVELS OF NPLS BY 2019