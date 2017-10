Sept 28 (Reuters) - Allied Minds Plc:

* SCIFLUOR SF0166 STUDY POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS

* ‍PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE OF SAFETY ACHIEVED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED IN STUDY

* ‍GREATER THAN 50% OF TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED A DECREASE IN RETINAL THICKNESS​

* SCIFLUOR HAS DECIDED TO PROCEED TO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SF0166