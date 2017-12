Dec 4 (Reuters) - ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB:

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB - ‍APPOINTMENT OF CHARLOTTE A RUSSELL AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER​

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB - ‍RUSSELL WILL JOIN ALLIGATOR FROM HER ROLE AS SENIOR MEDICAL DIRECTOR AT GENMAB A/S​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)