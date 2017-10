Sept 13 (Reuters) - ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE SIGNS IMMUNOTHERAPY RESEARCH COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR 4-1BB

* ‍RESEARCH TEAM TO BE LED BY PROFESSOR IGNACIO MELERO, CENTER FOR APPLIED MEDICAL RESEARCH (CIMA) AND CLÍNICA UNIVERSIDAD DE NAVARRA, SPAIN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)