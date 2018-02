BRIEF-Allison Transmission Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.51

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 25 PERCENT TO $588 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.51

* ALLISON EXPECTS 2018 NET SALES TO BE IN RANGE OF UP 3 TO 7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $85 MILLION TO $95 MILLION FOR 2018

* ALLISON EXPECTS Q1 2018 NET SALES TO BE UP FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $574.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.36 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: