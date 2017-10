Sept 21 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc - ‍its unit priced its offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.750% senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing​

* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc - ‍priced offering represents a $100 million increase in size of offering from previously announced offering amount​