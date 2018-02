Jan 31 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* ALLSCRIPTS NAMES DENNIS OLIS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS - ‍SINCE MAY OF 2017, OLIS HAS BEEN SERVING AS ALLSCRIPTS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍DENNIS OLIS HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 31, 2018​