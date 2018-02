Feb 7 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* ALLSTATE CORP - QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $9,843 MILLION VERSUS $9,278 MILLION ‍​

* ALLSTATE CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.35

* ALLSTATE CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.09

* ALLSTATE CORP - TCJA RESULTED IN REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES LEADING TO $506 MILLION REDUCTION TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN Q4