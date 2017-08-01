FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Allstate Q2 earnings per share $1.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* Q2 earnings per share $1.49

* Q2 revenue rose 4.6 percent to $9.6 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $8.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.38

* Allstate Corp - board approves $2.0 billion share repurchase program

* Allstate - new share repurchase program will begin following completion of current program, is expected to conclude by february 2019

* Allstate - "we are planning to adopt a new segment reporting structure effective in q4 2017" Source text - bit.ly/2wiSMvq Further company coverage:

