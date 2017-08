July 20 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* Allstate Corp - ‍announced estimated catastrophe losses for month of June 2017 of $355 million, pre-tax - SEC filing​

* Allstate- June catastrophe losses had 17 events at estimated cost of $310 million, pre-tax, plus unfavorable reserve reestimates of prior catastrophe losses Source text: (bit.ly/2tikxmM) Further company coverage: