Sept 19 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp

* Allstate Corp - Gregg M. Sherrill, executive chairman of Tenneco Inc, has been elected to Allstate’s board of directors, effective October 1

* Allstate Corp - with election of Gregg M. Sherrill to the board Allstate board will stand at 11 directors