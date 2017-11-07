BRIEF-Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ally Financial Inc
* Ally increases financing of retail contracts for Carvana to $2 billion
* Ally Financial Inc - agreement increases co's original $600 million commitment by an additional $1.4 billion