Sept 22 (Reuters) - Almedio Inc

* Says it plans to sign syndicated loan contract for 1.2 billion yen in total on Sept. 26

* Says Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation will serve as arranger and agent

* Says proceeds will be mainly used for acquisition fund and loans repayment

