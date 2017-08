June 27 (Reuters) - ALMIRALL SA

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION (EC) APPROVES ALMIRALL'S SKILARENCE FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE CHRONIC PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* DUE TO START MARKETING SKILARENCE IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 IN ALL EU MEMBER STATES, ALSO IN ICELAND AND NORWAY Source text for Eikon:

