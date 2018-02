Feb 23 (Reuters) - ALMIRALL SA:

* FY EBITDA 142.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 227.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* IN 2018 SEES MID-SINGLE-DIGIT TOTAL REVENUES GROWTH AND AROUND 20 PERCENT EBITDA GROWTH VERSUS 2017

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.19 EUR PER SHARE ‍​ Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)