Dec 28 (Reuters) - Almonty Industries Inc:

* ALMONTY ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF THE EPC CONTRACT FOR THE SANGDONG MINE DEVELOPMENT WITH POSCO E&C – WORK TO COMMENCE EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2ND, 2018

* ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC- EPC CONTRACT HAS A NET CONTRACT PRICE OF KRW40.3 BILLION

* ALMONTY INDUSTRIES - SIGNED AN EPC CONTRACT WITH POSCO E&C FOR DEVELOPMENT AT SANGDONG TUNGSTEN AND MOLYBDENUM MINE IN REPUBLIC OF KOREA