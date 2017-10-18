FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alnylam and Vir form strategic alliance to advance RNAi therapeutics for infectious diseases
October 18, 2017 / 11:23 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Alnylam and Vir form strategic alliance to advance RNAi therapeutics for infectious diseases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam and Vir form strategic alliance to advance RNAi therapeutics for infectious diseases

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Agreement includes investigational RNAi therapeutic program for hepatitis B virus infection​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Under terms of agreement, alnylam will receive an upfront payment, comprised of cash and shares of Vir common stock​

* Alnylam - ‍Agreement includes discovery collaboration on additional development candidates for treatment of infectious diseases​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - Also eligible to receive more than $1 billion in potential milestone payments related to successful advancement of ALN-HBV02​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍As part of this agreement, companies will advance Alnylam’s HBV program​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - Plans to discontinue further development of ALN-HBV for treatment of chronic hbv infection​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ Alnylam will lead ALN-HBV02 to ind filing, with vir then progressing ALN-HBV02 through human proof of concept​

* Alnylam- ‍As part of agreement, cos will advance initiate research collaboration for development, advancement of up to 4 rnai therapeutic programs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

