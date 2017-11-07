FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alnylam initiates ENVISION Phase 3 clinical study with givosiran
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 7, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Alnylam initiates ENVISION Phase 3 clinical study with givosiran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam initiates ENVISION Phase 3 clinical study with givosiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias (AHPs)

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍intends to file a new drug application (NDA) for givosiran at or around year-end 2018​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍also reached alignment on ENVISION Phase 3 study design with European Medicines Agency​

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - reiterating previous guidance that it expects to report interim analysis data in mid-2018 from ENVISION Phase 3​ study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
