a month ago
BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports results for Givosiran
June 26, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports results for Givosiran

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Alnylam reports new positive clinical results for Givosiran (ALN-AS1), an investigational RNAI therapeutic for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias

* Initial results from ongoing open label extension (OLE) study show consistent reductions in porphyria attacks with continued Givosiran treatment

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - Givosiran administration generally well tolerated with treatment up to 12 months

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - company plans to initiate phase 3 clinical program in late 2017

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - In randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, Givosiran demonstrates decreased annualized attack rate and hemin usage

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - excluding porphyria attacks, three patients had four SAES; none were assessed as related to study drug

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals - In part C of study, there were no drug-related serious adverse events (SAES) or discontinuations due to adverse events (AES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

