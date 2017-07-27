FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q2 earnings of $0.35 per share
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q2 earnings of $0.35 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Alon USA Partners Lp

* ‍refinery operating margin was $11.47 per barrel for first half of 2017 compared to $8.16 per barrel

* Alon USA Partners, LP reports second quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly cash distribution

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “encouraged” by production activity co has seen in Permian basin and continued discounts for midland crudes into Q3​‍​

* Qtrly net sales $521.8 million versus $468.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.