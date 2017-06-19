FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Alon USA says Arkansas Teacher Retirement System filed class action complaint
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA says Arkansas Teacher Retirement System filed class action complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy Inc:

* Alon USA Energy - on june 15, arkansas teacher retirement system filed class action complaint against defendants on behalf of a class of Alon stockholders

* Alon USA Energy - Alon and defendants believe Page Plaintiff’s, Phelps plaintiff’s, Adler Plaintiff’s, and Arkansas Plaintiff’s claims are "without merit"

* Alon USA Energy - "complaint alleges that Delek, Holdco, Mergeco, and Astro Mergeco breached their fiduciary duties"

* Alon USA Energy Inc - Delek cannot predict the outcome of or estimate the possible loss or range of loss from the matters Source text: (bit.ly/2tj1Bol) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.