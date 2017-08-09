FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Q4 earnings per share $0.56
August 9, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Q4 earnings per share $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.83

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd qtrly ‍revenue was $383.3 million, an increase of 14.2% from $335.7 million for prior year​

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $101 million to $105 million

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd - ‍Q1 GAAP gross margin is expected to be in range of 25.5% plus or minus 1%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

