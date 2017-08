BRIEF-Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Q4 EPS $0.17

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd :

* Alpha and omega semiconductor ltd qtrly ‍revenue was $98 million versus $91.4 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $101 million to $105 million

* Q1 GAAP gross margin is expected to be in range of 25.5% plus or minus 1%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: