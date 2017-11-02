FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2017 / 8:20 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reports results for first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd

* Alpha and Omega semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2018 ended September 30, 2017

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd - qtrly ‍revenue $104.9 million versus $97.4​ million

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd - qtrly ‍income per share attributable to AOS $0.19​

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd - qtrly non-GAAP ‍income per share attributable to AOS $0.27​

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd- ‍ Q2 revenue is expected to be between $100 million and $104 million​

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd- ‍Q2 GAAP gross margin is expected to be 26.0% plus or minus 1%​

* Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd- ‍ Q2 loss attributable to noncontrolling interest is expected to be around $1.8 million​

* Q1 revenue view $103.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $100.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

