BRIEF-Alpha says share purchase by two firms and says shareholding structure change

Jan 22(Reuters) - Alpha Co Ltd

* Says an assets management firm will acquire 500,000 shares (6.2 percent voting power) of the company on Jan. 23

* Says Okayama-based securities investment and operation firm will acquire 2.3 million shares (28.6 percent voting power) of the company, on Jan. 23

* Says the Okayama-based firm will be top shareholder of the company

* Says its current top shareholder, president of the company Kaoru Asano will cut voting power in the company to 3.4 percent and will be the 6th biggest shareholder of the company

* Effective Jan. 23

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/A8W5jP ; goo.gl/GStxiW ; goo.gl/HA5tY5

