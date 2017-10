Oct 2 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc

* Says ‍Quentin Blackford appointed to board of directors​

* Says ‍Patrick Miles named as co’s executive chairman​

* Alphatec Holdings - ‍in conjunction with the appointments, Miles and Blackford are personally investing in co’s common stock in excess of $3.5 million​

* Alphatec Holdings Inc - ‍Stephen O'Neil has resigned from of co's board, as a member, effective immediately​