Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc:

* ALPHATEC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE AND CORPORATE UPDATES

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2017 TOTAL REVENUE $101.4 MILLION TO $101.8 MILLION

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO REPORT TOTAL REVENUE $25.9 MILLION TO $26.3 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017