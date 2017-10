Sept 29 (Reuters) - ALPIQ HOLDING AG

* ROMANIAN TAX AUTHORITY HAS DEFINITELY ASSESSED VALUE ADDED TAX AND CORPORATE INCOME TAX‍​

* ROMANIAN TAX AUTHORITY PRESENTED ALPIQ WITH DEFINITE DECISION REGARDING TAX LIABILITY IN AMOUNT OF APPROX. CHF 197 MILLION

* WILL CHALLENGE THAT DECISION Source text - bit.ly/2xQjKij Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)