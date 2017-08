July 27 (Reuters) - ALSO HOLDING AG:

* H1 NET PROFIT OF 36.9 MILLION EUROS, AN INCREASE OF 32.4 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR‍​

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES (EBT) CLIMBED BY 27.6 PERCENT TO 51.4 MILLION EUROS

* H1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 9.5 PERCENT TO 4 130 MILLION EUROS

* SEES INCREASING BOTH ITS NET SALES AS WELL AS GROUP NET PROFIT FOR FY Source text bit.ly/2uz4FPS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)