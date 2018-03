March 1 (Reuters) - Alstria Office REIT AG:

* DIVIDEND 0.52 EURPER SHARE

* FY REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 193.7 M, SLIGHTLY LOWER COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD (EUR 202.7 M)

* FY FFO OF EUR 113.8 M REMAINED BROADLY STABLE COMPARED TO FY 2016 (EUR 116.4 M)

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUES OF EUR 187 M, FFO OF EUR 110 M

* OUTLOOK 2018: FFO MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN BROADLY STABLE AT AROUND 59%

* FY FFO MARGIN FURTHER IMPROVED TO 58.8% (2016: 57.4%)