BRIEF-AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A, provides update on propane export terminal
economy
Markets
china's party congress
October 2, 2017 / 11:53 AM / in 17 days

BRIEF-AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A, provides update on propane export terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd

* AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A and provides update on north pine and ridley island propane export terminal

* AltaGas Ltd - ‍$125 million project was completed slightly ahead of schedule and approximately $5 million under budget​

* AltaGas Ltd - construction is tracking on budget and ripet is expected to be in service by Q1 of 2019

* AltaGas Ltd - ‍north pine ngl separation facility is tracking under budget and ahead of its previous schedule of Q1 of 2018​

* AltaGas Ltd - ‍north pine NGL separation facility online date now expected in early December 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

