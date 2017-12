Dec 4 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd:

* ALTAGAS LTD. AND WGL HOLDINGS, INC. SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT KICKSTARTS NATURAL GAS EXPANSION IN MARYLAND

* ALTAGAS LTD - ‍ALTAGAS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* ALTAGAS - ‍ REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH MARYLAND ENERGY ADMINISTRATION , MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, LIUNA